Roivant Sciences’ (ROIV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 3,827.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 16,845,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $336,900,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,006,820. The trade was a 21.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 606,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,863. This trade represents a 14.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,942,629 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,486. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 187,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.