Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Should You Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 125,745,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 52,680,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.15.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

