Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.90. Rezolve AI shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 2,506,554 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RZLV. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

