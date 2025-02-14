Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.90. Rezolve AI shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 2,506,554 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RZLV. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rezolve AI
Rezolve AI Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rezolve AI Company Profile
Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rezolve AI
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Albemarle’s Earnings Are In—Is the Stock a Buy Now?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Forget Tesla: 3 Stocks to Ride the Elon Musk Effect
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- David Tepper Loads Up on China—These 5 Stocks Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Rezolve AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolve AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.