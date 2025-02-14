Research Analysts Set Expectations for VYGR FY2025 Earnings

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.03). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.73 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.72.

VYGR opened at $4.38 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

In other news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $36,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,653.20. This represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,778 shares of company stock valued at $58,548 in the last quarter. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

