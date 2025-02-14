Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AMETEK (AME)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AMETEK (NYSE: AME) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2025 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2025 – AMETEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $197.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – AMETEK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2025 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2025 – AMETEK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2025 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $221.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2025 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/1/2025 – AMETEK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2024 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2024 – AMETEK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2024 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $195.00.

Shares of AME opened at $184.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.03 and a 52 week high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

In related news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total value of $3,193,532.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,750,024.90. The trade was a 24.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $1,321,737.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,114. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 260,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,986,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 183,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

