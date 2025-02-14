Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FATE Q1 Earnings

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Fate Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,325.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 397,964 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $668,579.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,645,585.36. This represents a 3.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.