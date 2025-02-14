Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RADCOM Q1 Earnings

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for RADCOM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for RADCOM’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RADCOM’s FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

RADCOM Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.90.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). RADCOM had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 183,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,832,000. Finally, Value Base Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth about $10,330,000. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.