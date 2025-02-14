Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $244.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.

RSG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $177.03 and a fifty-two week high of $232.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,590,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,740,083,000 after buying an additional 144,719 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,262,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,855,000 after purchasing an additional 218,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after purchasing an additional 499,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,045,000 after purchasing an additional 57,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.