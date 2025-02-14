Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Moderna stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.48. 14,680,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,454,984. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Moderna by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Moderna by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.