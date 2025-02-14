Rep. Julie Johnson Sells CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CoStar Group stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Shares of CSGP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.08. 688,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,324. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.94 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

