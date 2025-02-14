Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chubb stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 1/17/2025.

Chubb Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $267.89 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.72.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 461,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,382,000 after purchasing an additional 70,453 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 60,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 214,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

