Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dollar General stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $72.34. 765,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,124. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 69.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 115,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

