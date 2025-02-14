Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Charles River Laboratories International stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.50. The company had a trading volume of 216,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,753. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.71. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.79 and a 12-month high of $275.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

