Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Lam Research stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lam Research alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $83.30 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 73,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.