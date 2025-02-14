Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Edison International stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Edison International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 97.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Edison International by 0.3% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 42,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

