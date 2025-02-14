Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $9.17. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 31,013,556 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXRX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.