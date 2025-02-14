Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $9.17. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 31,013,556 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXRX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.