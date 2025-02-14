Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intact Financial (IFC)

Intact Financial (TSE: IFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/13/2025 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$290.00 to C$302.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$280.00 to C$290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$295.00 to C$315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$290.00 to C$315.00.

2/13/2025 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$284.00 to C$301.00.

2/12/2025 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$300.00 to C$324.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Intact Financial was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

IFC opened at C$287.10 on Friday. Intact Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$213.11 and a 12-month high of C$294.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$262.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$260.57.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$266.73, for a total value of C$120,028.50. Also, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total value of C$1,722,738.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,892. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

