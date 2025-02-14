Razvan Radulescu Sells 2,848 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $108,565.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Razvan Radulescu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Razvan Radulescu sold 19,171 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $822,244.19.

Blue Bird Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BLBD opened at $36.21 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,453 shares during the period. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $9,746,000. Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,748,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

