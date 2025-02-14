Raymond Shorrocks Acquires 500,000 Shares of Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5) Stock

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5 – Get Free Report) insider Raymond Shorrocks purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($37,974.68).

Raymond Shorrocks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Raymond Shorrocks purchased 250,481 shares of Cygnus Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$30,057.72 ($19,023.87).

Cygnus Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $114.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.08.

About Cygnus Metals

Cygnus Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Western Australia. It explores for lithium, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Pontax lithium project covering an area of 145 square kilometers located in the James Bay Region in Northern Quebec, Canada; the Mitsumis lithium project that covers an area of 121 square kilometers; the Auclair lithium project covering an area of 25.5 square kilometers in James Bay, Quebec; and the Sakami project located in the La Grande greenstone belt.

