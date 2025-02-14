Radware’s (RDWR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Radware Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -401.93 and a beta of 0.96. Radware has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.12). Radware had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Radware will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Radware by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,235,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 956,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,556,000 after buying an additional 694,112 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 931,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after buying an additional 56,116 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Radware by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Radware by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 140,135 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

