RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Down 14.9% – Should You Sell?

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 112,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,755,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

RA International Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.05.

About RA International Group

RA International is a specialist provider of complex and integrated remote site services to Humanitarian, Governmental and Commercial organisations globally. Its clients operate in remote locations, conflict areas or places that are demanding for other reasons. RA International simplifies their clients’ project success by offering a one-stop solution for construction, integrated facilities management and supply chain services.

