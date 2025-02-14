Quent Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

