Quent Capital LLC Acquires 468 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 340.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1,774.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VICI opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

