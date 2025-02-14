QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QS. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,702,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 4.45.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $138,436.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,876.69. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $186,961.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,084.50. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 567,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,871. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,367,000 after buying an additional 956,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,918,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,031,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,814,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,762,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

