Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $628,180.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $628,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,785,980. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,635 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $226,676.40.

On Thursday, December 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $209,616.84.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $141.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.17 and a one year high of $174.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 39.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth $445,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 58,252 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Qualys by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.