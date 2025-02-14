Q3 Earnings Estimate for Farmer Bros. Issued By Roth Capital

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Farmer Bros. in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Farmer Bros.’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Farmer Bros.’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 58.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.