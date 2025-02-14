Q2 EPS Forecast for Quipt Home Medical Increased by Analyst

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 77.7% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 4,192,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,590 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,346,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,768,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 240,980 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 493,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 210,153 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 910,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 113,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quipt Home Medical news, VP Patrick Dennis Gamble acquired 17,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,139.65. This trade represents a 73.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.