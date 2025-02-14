Q2 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries Boosted by Roth Capital

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for LCI Industries in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of other reports. CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

NYSE LCII opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 14.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1,289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5,533.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,145 shares in the company, valued at $47,016,270. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

