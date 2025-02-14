Q2 Earnings Estimate for Propel Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Propel in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Propel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

PRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Propel from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Propel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Propel Price Performance

Shares of PRL opened at $36.39 on Friday. Propel has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Propel

In other Propel news, Director Clive Kinross sold 30,000 shares of Propel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,103,817.00. Also, Senior Officer Noah Buchman sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $703,120.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,343. Insiders own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Propel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

