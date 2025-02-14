Q1 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Reduced by Raymond James

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.47 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 13.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,085 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 42,973 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

