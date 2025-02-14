ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.10, but opened at $29.03. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 18,808,872 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8168 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
