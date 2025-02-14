ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.35, but opened at $49.00. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 shares last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 298,652 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URTY. Variant Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $4,322,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,157,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $3,267,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,953,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

