Prom Self Reported Market Cap Hits $100.71 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Prom has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $100.71 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.52 or 0.00005712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00003935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00004618 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.45444419 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,045,292.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.