Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126,214 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.93% of Progress Software worth $54,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 19.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Progress Software by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $56,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,000.72. This trade represents a 18.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,953.20. This trade represents a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $984,621. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRGS opened at $57.91 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

