Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Precigen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,872,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 29,253 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 691,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 417,055 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Precigen by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,775,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 1,706,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Precigen by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.98 on Friday. Precigen has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $579.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

