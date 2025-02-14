Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.98 on Friday. Precigen has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $579.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.66.
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
