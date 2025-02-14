PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and traded as low as $18.80. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 5,130 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.4 %

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

