PPSC Investment Service Corp Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

PPSC Investment Service Corp grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,582 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises about 3.9% of PPSC Investment Service Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PPSC Investment Service Corp owned about 0.15% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $35,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 210,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth $82,199,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,145.4% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 560,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 515,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

TQQQ opened at $88.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Free Report

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

