PotCoin Market Cap Hits $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $665.13 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00131996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00010431 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 228,958,662 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

