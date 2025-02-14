Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.13-3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.130-3.330 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

POR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 595,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,299. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

