Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.130–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 million-$8.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PXLW

Pixelworks Price Performance

Shares of PXLW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. 98,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.65. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pixelworks

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 41,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $30,994.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,482. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pixelworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.