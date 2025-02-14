Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.380-1.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -80.64%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

