Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys 36,575 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 114.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,575 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 52,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 22,475 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 104,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 67,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

