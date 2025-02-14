Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 819,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,883 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $98,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 365,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $215,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

PM stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $150.24. The company has a market cap of $232.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 9.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

