Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 11th

Firefly Neuroscience, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pfizer, and Doximity are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of drugs and medicines. Investing in pharmaceutical stocks can provide exposure to the healthcare sector and the potential for profits based on the success of new drug discoveries and market demand for pharmaceutical products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Firefly Neuroscience (AIFF)

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Shares of Firefly Neuroscience stock traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,768,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,130,448. Firefly Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $870.29. 1,101,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $791.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $843.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $826.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.50. 10,213,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,769,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.73 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.45. 4,446,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,093. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $374.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded down $10.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $542.30. 1,117,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,701. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $493.30 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $547.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.95.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,942,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,994,758. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69.

Doximity (DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. 6,180,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.39. Doximity has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $85.21.

