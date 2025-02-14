Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Short Interest Update

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,200 shares, a growth of 35,616.9% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
TLKMF opened at C$0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.28.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
