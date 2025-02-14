Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Short Interest Update

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,200 shares, a growth of 35,616.9% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

TLKMF opened at C$0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.28.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

