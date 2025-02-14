Penny Stocks To Follow Now – February 12th

Kindly MD, Tivic Health Systems, Xilio Therapeutics, TeraWulf, and Plug Power are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are stocks of small companies with low market capitalization and trading at a low price per share, typically under $5. These stocks are considered highly speculative and risky investments due to their volatility and lack of regulation. Investors interested in penny stocks should be wary as they often lack liquidity and may be more prone to manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Kindly MD (KDLY)

Kindly MD, Inc. provides healthcare services. Its services include medication management, behavioral healthcare and alternative treatments. The firm offers evaluation and management, including chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, travel services, and hormone therapy.

KDLY stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 207,872,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,439,031. Kindly MD has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KDLY

Tivic Health Systems (TIVC)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

Shares of NASDAQ TIVC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 446,492,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,931,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. Tivic Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIVC

Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

NASDAQ XLO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 150,098,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XLO

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 29,973,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,593,152. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 44,120,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,118,617. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Featured Articles