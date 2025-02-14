PeiPei (ETH) Price Up 8.4% This Week (PEIPEI)

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, PeiPei (ETH) has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. PeiPei (ETH) has a market capitalization of $14.96 million and $2.10 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeiPei (ETH) token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,804.17 or 0.99343893 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,339.52 or 0.98867051 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PeiPei (ETH) Profile

PeiPei (ETH) launched on June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,680,061,077,827 tokens. The official website for PeiPei (ETH) is peipeicoin.vip. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20.

Buying and Selling PeiPei (ETH)

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 420,680,061,077,827.20393 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000003 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,935,228.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

