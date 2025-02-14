Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.98. 533,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,559. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.67, for a total value of $586,954.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,176.22. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $28,973.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,003 shares of company stock worth $1,346,086. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

