PayPay Securities Corp Takes $64,000 Position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares comprises approximately 2.8% of PayPay Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PayPay Securities Corp owned 0.28% of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth about $540,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPD opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

