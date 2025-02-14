PayPay Securities Corp Increases Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 119.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for 1.7% of PayPay Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

